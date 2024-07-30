- Redmann had a blood alcohol level of 1.3 percent.

Brandenburg's CDU state and parliamentary group leader Jan Redmann had 1.28% blood alcohol content after his drunken ride on an electric scooter. Redmann announced this. This value falls within the criminal range and is roughly equivalent to the breath alcohol level measured during the police control. "I was informed today about the result of the blood alcohol test," Redmann said. "The value is 1.28% and confirms the result of the breath alcohol test."

Redmann, the CDU's top candidate for the state election in September, was stopped by police while riding an e-scooter to his apartment in Potsdam on the night of July 11-12. He admitted to having 1.3% alcohol in his breath. Redmann publicly admitted his mistake about 12 hours later. The Potsdam public prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation against him.

From 1.1% alcohol, it is a criminal offense.

During a police control, the alcohol content in the breath is determined with a voluntary test. It is measured in milligrams per liter and converted to percent. If someone refuses the test or the police suspects a value that is criminal, a blood alcohol concentration test is performed - this is the responsibility of a doctor. From 1.1% blood alcohol, it is a criminal offense, not a minor offense.

Last week, the police rejected allegations that they had delayed information flows regarding the control of Redmann. The Ministry of the Interior filed criminal charges for the suspicion of breach of secrecy, as information about the control had leaked to the public.

Redmann's drunken incident on the e-scooter had caused quite a stir, with many questioning if it would affect his party's upcoming campaign for the state election. Despite the controversy, the 'Party' (CDU) still stood by their top candidate.

Redmann, in an attempt to demonstrate his commitment to the 'Party', organized a series of public apology events, promising to use this incident as a lesson to promote responsible alcohol consumption at their future 'Parties'.

Read also: