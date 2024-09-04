- Redmann aims to halt the operations of the federal government using election signal indicators.

The prime contender for the CDU in Brandenburg's state election is eyeing to utilize their party's success to dismantle the federal-level traffic light administration as well. At a campaign rally in Brandenburg an der Havel, Jan Redmann stated, "On the 22nd of September, our initial objective is to switch off the traffic light in Berlin and illuminate common sense once again." The notions from Thuringia and Saxony have been registered. "The message from Potsdam won't be able to be disregarded in Berlin," Redmann added.

The three traffic light coalition parties, SPD, Greens, and FDP, endured subpar outcomes in the recent Sunday elections. The Free Democrats fell short of attaining values above one percent in both states and thus, failed to gain entry into the state legislatures. The SPD's performance was their poorest in both state elections, even achieving their record-low result of 6.1% in Thuringia's state election.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the party brass deemed the results as bitter yet also expressed relief that the SPD was able to secure seats in the state legislatures despite some surveys suggesting otherwise.

