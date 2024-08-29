- Redeveloped Canine Exercise Area in MV

The Minister of Forests for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Till Backhaus (SPD), restored the wild boar cage in Hohenbarnekow, Vorpommern-Rügen district. Damage from the storm and enhanced safety precautions, considering the spread of African Swine Fever, necessitated these renovations, the ministry detailed. The approximate 5-hectare enclosure is situated within the Hellberge protected area.

"I'm thrilled to announce that the wild boar cage is operational once more following a 1.5-year construction phase and now adheres to the latest regulations," expressed Backhaus. This spot holds significant importance for wild boar hunting, subsequently impacting disease management and control. Key elements in this process involve adept and seasoned hunting dogs capable of handling the formidable wild boar. A wild boar enclosure provides hunters with a prime opportunity to prepare their skilled canines for tackling this demanding hunting task.

