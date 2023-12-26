Conflicts - Red Sea: US military shoots down Houthi missiles

The US military says it has shot down twelve attack drones and five missiles fired by the Huthi rebels in Yemen in the south of the Red Sea. Among others, F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets from a US aircraft carrier group were deployed.

No ships in the area were damaged and no casualties were reported, the US Regional Command for the Middle East (Centcom) stated on the X platform, formerly Twitter. The Houthis had fired the kamikaze drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles over a period of around ten hours.

Shortly beforehand, the Shiite rebels from Yemen had declared that they had attacked a merchant ship, among other things. In a statement, the pro-Iranian group said that the crew of the "MSC United" had ignored several warnings. The ship was then attacked with rockets. It initially remained unclear whether there were any casualties or damage.

Houthis claim further attacks for themselves

In their statement, the Houthis also claimed responsibility for further attacks on Israel. A "series of drones" had been fired at the area around Eilat in southern Israel and other targets "in occupied Palestine", it said. The Israeli military declared on Tuesday that it had intercepted an enemy aerial object in the Red Sea area that had been fired in the direction of Israel. According to military sources, Egypt's air defense also shot down a drone near the Red Sea resort of Dahab.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked Israel with drones and missiles, among other things. Most recently, they have also repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea - one of the most important shipping routes for world trade, which leads to the Suez Canal.

