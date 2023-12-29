Support operation - Red Cross provides flood relief workers with food

The German Red Cross is providing flood relief workers in Celle with a mobile kitchen. Refrigerated trailers and food trucks are being used to supply the emergency services, who are often on their feet for hours on end, as the Red Cross district association in Uelzen announced on Friday. Among other things, bread rolls and coffee have been handed out since early Friday morning.

The support operation is planned until 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The Celle region, through which the Aller and its tributaries flow, is one of the areas in Lower Saxony most affected by flooding.

Source: www.stern.de