Support operation - Red Cross provides flood relief workers with food
The German Red Cross is providing flood relief workers in Celle with a mobile kitchen. Refrigerated trailers and food trucks are being used to supply the emergency services, who are often on their feet for hours on end, as the Red Cross district association in Uelzen announced on Friday. Among other things, bread rolls and coffee have been handed out since early Friday morning.
The support operation is planned until 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The Celle region, through which the Aller and its tributaries flow, is one of the areas in Lower Saxony most affected by flooding.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de