- Red City Hall's Optimism: "Love perpetually stirs up strife"

At the bustling courtyard festival in Berlin's Red Town Hall, playing the questionable tune "L'amour toujours" stirred up a fuss among attendees. As per Senate spokeswoman Christine Richter, "L'Amour toujours" has become synonymous with the extreme-right group, making it unsuitable for the festival of the city's mayor.

The event, symbolizing multiculturalism, tolerance, unity, and freedom, took a turn for the worse when the DJ's choice clashed with these values. "This move was quite insensitive and lacks taste," shared Richter, assuring that consequences would be imposed and the DJ would not be invited back the following year. Additionally, there would be a thorough review of the playlist during planning.

Kai Wegner: "extremely insensitive"

Berlin's mayor, Kai Wegner (CDU), branded the DJ's move as "extremely insensitive" during a press gala. He belittled the music's place in the Red Town Hall or any other setting.

According to the "Tagesspiegel" newsletter "Checkpoint," the DJ's performance was met with disapproval, with some guests loudly booing, leading to a few partygoers to depart in protest. Monika Herrmann, ex-mayor of Kreuzberg, was among them, voicing her disagreement with the playing of the song. The DJ was said to retort with, "This is a great song. I won't let it be tainted by the actions of Nazis." The dance floor reportedly remained deserted afterward.

"L'amour toujours," created by Italian DJ Gigi D'Agostino, is often linked to racist chants. Recently, patrons in a North Sea island bar belted out "Foreigners out" and "Germany for the Germans" to the tune, stirring debate and talks on bans. The song's use in such contexts raises concerns.

The song's use in such contexts raises concerns.

