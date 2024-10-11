Red Bull's top executive delivers clarifications regarding Jurgen Klopp's situation

The football sphere remains hooked on this latest development: Jürgen Klopp is ending his break and is set to create a stir at Red Bull in the new year. Various explosive rumors surround this move, with Red Bull's business director now responding to these claims.

Red Bull's business director, Oliver Mintzlaff, has debunked allegations of a potential release clause in Jürgen Klopp's contract for the German national football team coach position. "Germany has an excellent national team coach in Julian Nagelsmann, whom I hold in high regard and have a strong working relationship with," he shared with the German Press Agency. He continued, "Jürgen Klopp doesn't have a release clause, and we're looking forward to a long-term collaboration."

With the signing of Jürgen Klopp as Head of Global Soccer, the drinks and media company based in Fuschl am See has pulled off a significant coup. Though reports suggest that company founder Dietrich Mateschitz convinced Klopp to join Red Bull in 2022, Mintzlaff clarified, "This is without basis and a fable." In fact, he confirmed that Klopp renewed his contract with Liverpool FC in 2022, as evident from the agreement he signed on April 30. Klopp's work as football chief at Red Bull will commence on January 1, 2023.

Mintzlaff expressed his belief that with Klopp, Red Bull will make strides in all competitive spheres. Nevertheless, Klopp's appointment by Red Bull has drawn criticism from traditional football enthusiasts and romantics.

Mintzlaff and Red Bull anticipate Klopp to "reach even greater heights and close the gap to the elite teams." He commended him as an inspiring figure who inspires and enthuses many. "This will have a positive impact on our football initiatives," Mintzlaff concluded. Following Mateschitz's demise in October 2022, Mintzlaff assumed control of Red Bull Group's sports activities, having previously served as managing director of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Despite the rumors of Jürgen Klopp leaving Liverpool FC for the German national team coach position, Red Bull confirmed that Klopp does not have a release clause and will be joining them as Head of Global Soccer starting January 1, 2023. This move has sparked excitement among soccer fans, as Red Bull has pulled off a significant coup by signing a highly regarded coach.

Read also: