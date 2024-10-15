In France, the takeover of Paris FC by new investors is on the brink. Red Bull and Jürgen Klopp are involved in this upcoming change - and this development is sparking diverse responses. With Red Bull's stakes in Leeds United, the firm would now be actively engaging in football leagues of three major European nations if this deal goes through.

French football enthusiasts have long yearned for a legit city derby within their top league. Since February 1990, Paris Saint-Germain last faced Racing Paris; shortly afterward, Racing Paris faced relegation at the season's end. However, the wait for a fresh rivalry may soon end: Paris FC might challenge PSG, potentially with the support of France's wealthiest man, Red Bull, and the wisdom of Jürgen Klopp?

Red Bull plans to link up with luxury brand company LVMH, under the control of Bernard Arnault, one of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs, for their upcoming football-focused initiative shortly after the Klopp acquisition. The investment pair envisions raising the league from a second-division club to a PSG rival, leveraging their capital and experience. This venture, stirring debate among French fans, could be exposed as early as this week.

Will the announcement occur this Thursday?

"At last, Paris will have a derby akin to those in London, Madrid, or Milan," proclaims Jean-Baptiste Guegan, a sports geopolitics specialist and an avid PSG supporter, to AFP. Paris FC stands to benefit from the financial influx, coupled with Red Bull's proven prowess in sports management, further boosted by Klopp's inclusion.

According to AFP, according to a source near the discussions, an announcement is planned for Thursday. Upon this source's information, the Arnault family will hold 55% of the shares, while Red Bull gets 15%. The existing president and shareholder, Pierre Ferracci, will retain 30%.

Such a project triggers dilemma among the Ligue 2 top performers' supporters. They welcome the prospect of success but oppose it irrespective of costs. The issue? It's Red Bull, a label linked to clubs like Leipzig or Salzburg, stirring suspicion. "We don't want to become Red Bull Paris," expressed an ultras' representative to "Le Parisien". "Such a transformation would be a significant blow to our values." Concerns about "multiple ownership" and a probable "conflict of interest, potentially leading to favoritism towards one club over the other," persist.

"Plenty of enthusiasm - and a hint of concern"

Ferracci promises the ultras that there will be no rebranding, but an impressive budget is guaranteed. Ultimately, the ultras' assessment is "plenty of enthusiasm - and a hint of concern." And their opponents? They remain undisturbed for now. "This is splendid for Paris, wonderful for French football," concludes PSG manager Nasser Al-Khelaifi. According to Guegan, a fresh rival would "naturally challenge" the PSG, supported by Qatari capital, and "compel it to manage its operations more efficiently."

With Red Bull's ownership of English second-division club Leeds United, which it has controlled for several months, the company would then participate in the leagues of three leading European football nations. Klopp, with his strategic role as Head of Global Soccer, could also extend his assistance to Paris FC.

