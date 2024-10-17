Red Bull tirelessly endeavors to subdue the challenging "beast" of the humpy.

Red Bull is looking to regain its form in the World Championship at the United States Grand Prix, facing off against McLaren. The team is set to make improvements to balance out their struggling RB20 and help Max Verstappen get back on track. However, Formula-1 expert Christian Danner is uncertain that these changes will be successful.

The team and its vehicle are currently out of balance. Red Bull's structure, with team principal Christian Horner at the helm, must be restored following the team's tumultuous start to the year and departures of key personnel. The RB20, which was once a dominant force, is now underperforming for both Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez.

The car's balance is off, with changes to the setup resulting in a disharmony between the front and rear axles. The symptoms vary from race to race, with the car sometimes being unpredictable. A chasm of mysteries has opened up between the car's front and rear, which Red Bull's engineers are desperate to fill. In Texas, an upgrade is planned to "tone down" the car, returning it to its earlier form in Milton Keynes.

Could This Be Red Bull's Last Chance?

The race in Texas may be Red Bull's final opportunity to turn the tide against McLaren in the World Championship. It's the only chance to add new components and understand their implications for the remaining races, which include a triple-header in Mexico, Brazil, and Abu Dhabi, followed by another triple-header and the finale in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of December. The schedules leave no room for extensive renovations.

However, Formula-1 expert Christian Danner is skeptical about the prospect of success. "I have serious doubts about whether the Red Bull upgrade for Austin will make a difference. The teams only have an hour to adjust the car in practice, and then the sprint qualifying begins," he states, highlighting the race's unique time constraints.

Red Bull should trial the new innovations on the drivers in the first practice session. "But whether that's feasible in two hours between practice and sprint qualifying...," Danner questions. "If the driver's feedback doesn't match the data, the driver is undeniably right. Understanding everything in an hour necessitates meticulous observation."

The Chances of a Red Bull Turnaround

Danner's skepticism stems from the poor results of other teams throughout the season. "All upgrades – at Ferrari, at Mercedes – have never worked," he remarks. Only McLaren managed a successful overhaul for its car in Miami in early May. "However, they haven't introduced anything since," Danner notes.

McLaren seems to be the only team that truly understands its car and has drawn the right conclusions from its concept. In the Constructors' Championship, the traditional racing stable (which last won the manufacturers' title in 1998) has been ahead of Red Bull for several races. Few believe that this will change, including Danner. "Especially since McLaren has two top drivers in Norris and Oscar Piastri, while Red Bull only has one."

The leading driver still has a substantial 52-point lead over Norris in the Drivers' Championship, but the title is far from secured. "Verstappen still has a realistic chance of winning it, but I wouldn't call it a significant one," Danner stresses. If Verstappen outperforms Ferrari and Mercedes in the upcoming races, he could finish fifth or sixth, with his lead diminishing rapidly if Norris continues to win.

Norris Emerges as a Contender

Danner considers Norris a potential title contender. "He has what it takes to be a World Champion, but it's put to the test every weekend," Danner analyzes the duel. Norris is "more nervous by nature, but that doesn't mean he can't learn. So far, he's consistently improved, even in this area," Danner points out, referring to Norris' psyche.

Norris recently admitted to struggling with extreme stress on race days. "I don't eat anything on Sundays and have problems drinking, due to the pressure," the 24-year-old confessed. Red Bull's Helmut Marko jumped on these words in an interview with "Motorsport-Magazin.com" to emphasize Norris' mental strength. Verstappen will win his fourth consecutive title because he is "the best, the fastest, and the most mentally stable," the 81-year-old Austrian said.

Danner also lauds Verstappen's ability to manage races. One could observe a "transition" in the Red Bull star, from an aggressive to a more controlled driving style, the RTL expert notes. "He realized that always being at the front and winning wasn't working anymore, so he started focusing on collecting points. That's what makes him extraordinary. He's a driver in balance."

