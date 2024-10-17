Red Bull ridicules its least formidable rivals

The title race in Formula 1 is reaching its climax, and it's a close call between Lando Norris and defending champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen's lead is shrinking, but Red Bull isn't sweating it yet. Helmut Marko, the team's motorsport advisor, still believes Verstappen will retain his title status. "Because he's the best, because he's the fastest, and above all, he's mentally superior," Marko told motorsport-magazin.com.

Marko points out some areas of improvement for Norris, who trails Verstappen by 52 points with six races left. "Lando Norris, as we all know, has certain issues at the start line," Marko noted, referencing Norris' occasional slow starts - and added with a cocky tone: "And it's not just his starting woes. There are certain routines he needs to follow on race day to perform well."

"Because I'm nervous, due to the pressure"

Norris has been open about his racing jitters. "I don't eat anything on Sundays, and I struggle with hydration, just because I'm so nervous," the 24-year-old confessed.

Verstappen's exceptional skill is a significant plus in the title race, but Red Bull can afford to stay calm before the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas (Sunday, 9 pm / Sky and live ticker on ntv.de). Despite various issues, Verstappen still leads Norris by 52 points, but Norris is chasing him hard. "Solid" is how Marko describes the lead - but that's all it is.

Gearing up for the fight

The lead could disappear faster than anticipated. With six Grand Prix and three sprint races left in the next eight weeks, until the season finale in Abu Dhabi, there's plenty of opportunity for Norris to catch up. Up to 34 points are at stake at the Circuit of the Americas, including the sprint (Saturday, 8 pm / RTL+ and live ticker on ntv.de). If Verstappen manages to secure his fourth title in São Paulo, it could be an early celebratory victory, but given recent developments, a different dynamic is expected.

To turn the tide, Red Bull aims to equip Verstappen with the finest gear. Like all top teams, Milton Keynes has unveiled its final major upgrade package for the 2024 season for Austin. Whether the enhancements will bridge the gap to McLaren remains to be seen.

