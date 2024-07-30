Red Bull is letting Formula One crisis driver Perez continue to drive

Sergio Perez has put himself in the firing line at Red Bull despite recently extending his contract due to poor performances. However, the Formula 1 team has made a clear decision: The Mexican will not be replaced prematurely.

Sergio Perez will be allowed to finish the season at Red Bull. This is the result of a conversation between team principal Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Dr. Helmut Marko, as reported by RTL/ntv and sport.de. Horner confirmed this to the Dutch newspaper "De Telegraaf" on Monday evening, stating that the Formula 1 veteran would remain a Red Bull driver. "We look forward to seeing him back on track after the summer break, on circuits where he has performed well in the past," the Briton was quoted as saying.

Sergio Perez has been driving for the Austrian and Thai-led team since 2021. His contract was recently extended until 2026, although he has often been publicly criticized by his superiors. Even after signing the contract, the 34-year-old could not silence his doubters, and he was considered a possible departure candidate at the champion team.

After Perez had achieved four podium finishes in the first five races of the new season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and China, he went into a downward spiral from the Grand Prix of Imola onwards. He finished a disappointing eighth at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, retired in Monaco and Canada, and failed to impress in Spain (eighth), Austria (7th), Britain (17th), Hungary (7th), and most recently in Belgium (7th).

The Formula 1 drivers now have a four-week break. Sergio Perez will have the chance to overcome his form crisis at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on August 25. The Italian Grand Prix in Monza is next on the calendar.

