Jeremy Renner one year after the accident - Recovery for the star "a one-way street"

After a serious snowplow accident on New Year's Day 2023, Jeremy Renner (52) has fought his way back to life. In a few days, he will even be back in front of the camera for his series "Mayor of Kingstown". But to get to this point, the Hollywood star, known among other things as Hawkeye from several Marvel films, had to work hard. A year later, he looks back on the life-threatening accident.

Asked about his "incredible struggle" by hosts Anderson Cooper, 56, and Andy Cohen, 55, on CNN's New Year's Eve program, Renner says he feels blessed to have so many things to live for. "I have a huge family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, I would have let a lot of people down and really messed up their lives if I had died," he says. There had been "a lot" for him to recover from, he said.

Renner is also "quite stubborn", he jokes. Recovery was "a one-way street" for him. "My recovery became a relief for me because I knew I could bring relief to my family, my daughter and all those I really affected [as well]." The actor also spoke of his "poor nephew", who had seen images "that he can never forget". He knew "that my healing would be healing for him too".

Jeremy Renner still works on himself every day

On January 1, 2023, Renner tried to use his own snow groomer to free his nephew's truck after a snowstorm. He was trying to get into the tracked vehicle when it suddenly rolled towards his nephew. He got caught under the chains and was seriously injured. Renner was "completely crushed", according to a police report at the time.

Over the past few months, the actor has kept his fans up to date with his progress on Instagram. During all this time, he "never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain or my own fears", he now explains further. The most important thing was his attitude. This drove him to get better: "There is no other way than this. And I'm still working on every part of it, every day." He thanks God that there is so much he can fight for.

Filming and pizza

Renner also confirms that he will finally be filming again in around a week's time - for the third season of "Mayor of Kingstown". Recently, however, he first went to Reno in the US state of Nevada. After the accident, he was operated on and treated in hospital there. As he announced on Instagram, he drove back to the clinic with "joy, blessings and pizza" to not only say hello to sick children and the medical staff, but also to thank them once again. He is forever indebted to the helpers.

