Record win: lucky player wins 48 million

A lottery player from Middle Franconia can look forward to winning over 48 million euros. For the first time, the jackpot has risen above 45 million euros, Lotto Bayern announced on Thursday. For 16 draws in a row, nobody has managed to pick six winning numbers plus the super number correctly in the current jackpot phase of the classic game.

The lucky player from Middle Franconia, however, hit the bull's eye with the numbers 14, 25, 28, 32, 36, 49 and the super number 4, the statement continued. The ticket, which has now become a million-dollar security, was placed with a stake of 12.90 euros. According to Lotto Bayern, the winner has until the end of 2027 to claim the prize.

