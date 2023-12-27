World Championships in London - Record means "nothing": Clemens in his own darts tracks

Gabriel Clemens spent Christmas with his family in his native Saarland. "It's not about darts at all. We were invited to my brother's house and spent Christmas Eve there. It's nice to fly home," said the 40-year-old ahead of the festive season.

The festive contemplation will be over from 3.00 pm (Sport1 and DAZN). Clemens will face England's top pro Dave Chisnall in the third round of the World Championship today. "I hope to give him a good fight," said Clemens.

Chizzy in round three, the winner of Daryl Gurney (Northern Ireland) and Ricky Evans(England) in the round of 16: As last year, Clemens has a good chance of reaching the quarter-finals without beating a real title favorite. It is his 15th appearance in the World Cup and he is now the sole German record player, ahead of Max Hopp. What does he say? "I wasn't aware of it and it means nothing to me."

Clemens has established himself as one of the world's top players and has reached the third round, which is traditionally played after Christmas, for the fourth time in a row. Even that doesn't mean too much to the massive professional with the nickname German Giant.

"It's a nice thing, but the third round isn't that earth-shattering either. When I've been in the quarter-finals four times in a row, you could say that's something special," said Clemens. Immediately before him (1.30 p.m.), his buddy and compatriot Martin Schindler is up against Scott Williams (England) in north London.

Source: www.stern.de