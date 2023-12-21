Customs investigation - Record find of the drug Captagon seized in Germany

Customs investigators have seized the largest quantity of the drug Captagon ever found in Germany in recent months. A total of 461 kilograms of tablets worth 64.5 million US dollars were found, the Essen customs investigation department and the public prosecutor's office in Aachen announced on Thursday. This corresponds to around 59 million euros. Four Syrian nationals aged between 33 and 45 are in custody.

The broadcasters BR, MDR, SWR and RBB, the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" and the Mediengruppe Bayern had initially reported on corresponding joint investigations.

Press release

Source: www.stern.de