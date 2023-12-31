Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsfunke media groupberlinhome loan and savings contracthousing construction premiumklara geywitzsundaysubsidyrecord levelconstructionfinanceslivegermany

Record demand for housing construction premium

Citizens in Germany have claimed around 203 million euros in state subsidies for home loan and savings contracts. In the previous year, this figure was around 160 million euros.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
A construction site with new apartments in newly built apartment buildings. The drawdown of state....aussiedlerbote.de
A construction site with new apartments in newly built apartment buildings. The drawdown of state subsidies for home loan and savings contracts has reached a record level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

State subsidies - Record demand for housing construction premium

The drawdown of state subsidies for home loan and savings contracts has reached a record level. In 2023, around 203 million euros were drawn down as part of the so-called housing construction premium, according to figures from the Federal Building Ministry (as of December 20), which were first reported by the Funke media group (Sunday). In the previous year, the figure was around 160 million by the end of the year, and in the years before that, the sum was also significantly lower than in 2023.

Married couples up to a certain income limit can claim a maximum of 140 euros per year via the housing construction premium, single people a maximum of 70 euros. The money usually flows into building society savings contracts.

Figures have risen significantly

"The housing construction premium is used a lot, and the figures have even risen significantly in the past year," said Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) to the Funke newspapers. "This shows that many people still want to own their own home or condominium."

The Ministry of Construction assumes that home loan and savings contracts have become more attractive for many against the backdrop of rising interest rates because they can be used to lock in favorable interest rates for real estate financing.

High interest rates and high construction costs

Housing construction is currently in the doldrums due to high interest rates and high construction costs. The federal government's original target of building 400,000 new apartments per year is a long way off. Geywitz expects 265,000 apartments to be completed in Germany by 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Hotel "Kharkiv Palace" after rocket hit on Saturday.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Two ZDF employees injured in Russian attack on Ukraine

Two members of a ZDF team were injured in a Russian missile attack on a journalist hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday. The Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and suffered serious injuries, ZDF announced on Sunday. A security guard escaped with minor injuries....

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public