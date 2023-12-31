State subsidies - Record demand for housing construction premium

The drawdown of state subsidies for home loan and savings contracts has reached a record level. In 2023, around 203 million euros were drawn down as part of the so-called housing construction premium, according to figures from the Federal Building Ministry (as of December 20), which were first reported by the Funke media group (Sunday). In the previous year, the figure was around 160 million by the end of the year, and in the years before that, the sum was also significantly lower than in 2023.

Married couples up to a certain income limit can claim a maximum of 140 euros per year via the housing construction premium, single people a maximum of 70 euros. The money usually flows into building society savings contracts.

Figures have risen significantly

"The housing construction premium is used a lot, and the figures have even risen significantly in the past year," said Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) to the Funke newspapers. "This shows that many people still want to own their own home or condominium."

The Ministry of Construction assumes that home loan and savings contracts have become more attractive for many against the backdrop of rising interest rates because they can be used to lock in favorable interest rates for real estate financing.

High interest rates and high construction costs

Housing construction is currently in the doldrums due to high interest rates and high construction costs. The federal government's original target of building 400,000 new apartments per year is a long way off. Geywitz expects 265,000 apartments to be completed in Germany by 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de