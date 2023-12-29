Stock exchange - Record DAX faces reality check

After a record high for the DAX shortly before the end of the 2023 stock market year, the new year could start as quietly as the old one ended. Experience shows that many market players will not return to the trading venues until the second or third week of January.

After a shortened trading day, the German benchmark index closed on Friday with a moderate gain of 0.30% to 16,752 points. It thus remained close to its record high, which was reached in mid-December at just over 17,000 points.

Possible interest rate cuts fuel year-end rally

With a gain of around 20 percent, 2023 was the second-best year for the DAX in the past ten years. "As soon as everyone comes back from vacation in the new year, the reality check for the year-end rallies on the equity and bond markets is due," wrote analyst Thomas Altmann from QC Partners. We will then have to see how much risk stock market players are willing to take at the start of the year and whether they are prepared to invest larger sums at the current price levels.

Share prices in November and December were primarily driven by the scenario of falling key interest rates again, especially in the USA. Investors are therefore likely to take a look at the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting on Wednesday evening.

At the meeting in mid-December, the Fed held out the prospect of interest rate cuts in the coming year. Many observers are already expecting a rate cut at the Fed meeting in March. The markets will therefore be analyzing the wording of the minutes very closely for indications of future monetary policy.

With regard to the German stock market, it will be interesting to see whether the favorites of the old year will continue to enjoy the favor of investors in the new year or whether investors will change horses.

Winners and losers

The biggest price gainers in the Dax in 2023 were Rheinmetall, Heidelberg Materials, Adidas, SAP and Covestro - the latter driven primarily by takeover hopes in light of interest from oil company Adnoc. This contrasts with the losers Zalando, Siemens Energy and Bayer.

Most major stock exchanges are closed on New Year's Day. However, there is trading in China, Japan and Russia.

