Recommended Applications for Secure User Profiles: According to the Warentest Foundation

In order to safeguard digital accounts in a truly reliable manner, a mere password isn't sufficient enough anymore. A supplementary safeguard is necessary. Stiftung Warentest has scrutinized diverse two-factor authentication (2FA) apps that offer robust protection.

Frequently, individuals forget their passwords, leading many to utilize the same one for various accounts. Whilst it may deliver convenience, it causes a catastrophe for those seeking privacy. This practice results in a single key that opens the floodgates to countless user information, possibly evading even payment systems or bank accounts.

Enter two-factor authentication (2FA), a security feature offered by numerous online platforms. When coupled with a password, an additional code is requested. This can be executed through various 2FA apps that run on smartphones or tablets. The app connects to the specific account, and a numeric code is then sent to the user's contact information.

Seven assessed apps, with two shining as user-friendly

Stiftung Warentest evaluated seven such code generator apps ("test" 11/2024). Since the fundamental mechanism is common among all, focus was placed on user-friendliness, data transmission behavior, and data protection policy.

Stiftung Warentest applauds the 2FA apps "2FAS" and "BinaryBoot" due to their seamless setup process and daily use. Both apps come with local or cloud-based backup options for instances of lost smartphones. Furthermore, "BinaryBoot" can be unlocked through a password, PIN, or fingerprint for enhanced security.

Data protection declaration marred in more than half

It's essential to consider not just the app's security but also the protection of your personal data. Certain apps collect vast amounts of information and share it with third-party entities, such as usage statistics or identifiable user data for promotional purposes. "Red Hat FreeOTP" is the only app among the test pool that doesn't collect any data.

Four of the seven evaluated apps have substantial flaws in their data protection policy and even breach the General Data Protection Regulation, as per "test".

Regardless, Stiftung Warentest advocates for using two-factor protection apps, as they superiorly protect accounts compared to passwords alone.

Their verdict: "2FAS" boasts unmatched user-friendliness, while "Red Hat FreeOTP" excels in data protection.

As a side note, you can discover which services support two-factor protection on the website "2fa.directory/de". Here, numerous online services that already offer enhanced protection are listed, together with direct links to these instructions. Conversely, services that do not yet provide 2FA options are also accessible, offering the opportunity to petition the company for implementing it in various ways.

Using a two-factor authentication (2FA) app can significantly enhance the security of your banking information. For instance, if you're using the user-friendly app "2FAS," it not only provides seamless setup but also offers unmatched user-friendliness. Furthermore, if you value data privacy, you might consider the app "Red Hat FreeOTP," which stands out as the only app among the tested ones that does not collect any user data.

Read also: