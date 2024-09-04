- Recognition of Outstanding Achievements in Neuroscience: Erin Schuman, Distinguished American Researcher

Erin Schuman, a neuroscientist hailing from the USA, is scheduled to receive the Körber European Science Prize on September 20 in Hamburg. The award ceremony is set to unfold in the Grand Hall of the City Hall, as revealed by the Körber Foundation on a Wednesday declaration. The award, valued at a million euros, celebrates Schuman as a trailblazer in neurobiology for her breakthrough in uncovering how proteins are manufactured at synapses, the connection points between neurons. This process is fundamental for neuron communication, memory storage, and brain development. Proteins serve as the building blocks for all cells, facilitating interaction between billions of neurons. Prior to Schuman's discovery, it was widely believed that proteins were synthesized in the neuron cell bodies. The Körber Foundation highlighted that Schuman's studies have transformed our comprehension of the brain.

Investigating Brain Diseases Treatments

With the prize funds, Schuman envisions focusing on alterations in neuronal proteins associated with brain diseases. This research could potentially yield innovative treatments for disorders like Huntington's disease, which triggers motor issues, and Fragile X syndrome, which leads to intellectual disability. Schuman acknowledged, "There's growing evidence that numerous brain diseases are fundamentally synapse-related conditions."

Encouraging Women in Research

At 61 years old, Schuman has led the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Frankfurt am Main since 2009. Originating from California, she pursued a psychology degree at the University of Southern California and a neuroscience degree at Princeton University. In addition to her research, Schuman is an advocate for enhancing the number of women in the scientific community and boosting educational opportunities for young people. She has worked in collaboration with colleagues to address her institute's history during the Nazi era.

The Körber European Science Prize, bestowed annually since 1985, is among the world's most prestigious research awards. Winners are obligated to dedicate 90% of the one million euro prize money to research and science communication, with a mere 10% at their disposal for personal expenditures.

