Recognition Granted for Musical Endeavor within the Weimar Triangle Framework

Young individuals collaborate musically, journey together globally, and share cultural experiences. Underlying this process is a rich political heritage.

The recognition of the collaborative civic involvement among Germany, France, and Poland, which garnered the Weimar Triangle Award from the city hall, was celebrated (archival image).

Young musicians hailing from Poland, France, and Germany can celebrate as they've been honored with this year's Weimar Triangle Award. The project "Youth. Europe. Music – The Weimar Triangle of Youth" has facilitated unity among the youth from these nations via concerts, travel, and workshops since its inception. The city of Weimar made this announcement.

Throughout this cultural exchange, the participants shared insights on their respective cultures, languages, and histories. "Performing together in an orchestra, the youth express hope for a future in a liberated and democratic Europe," the statement explains.

The award, carrying a 2,000 euro prize, has been highlighting exceptional civil society projects between Germany, France, and Poland since 2012. The Weimar Triangle is a political dialogue forum, instituted by the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Poland, following a meeting in Weimar in 1991.

The Music project "Youth. Europe. Music – The Weimar Triangle of Youth" is one of the initiatives that have benefited from the award, fostering musical collaborations among young musicians from Poland, France, and Germany. With the prize money, they plan to organize more concerts and workshops to promote unity through music.

