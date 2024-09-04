- Recognition Award for Outdoor Athletic Pursuits (Equivalent to the Bronze Star)

For the second consecutive year, Ajax Eichwalde 2000's complimentary outdoor athletic initiative has secured them the Bronze Sports Star of Brandenburg recognition. The accolade, worth €1,500, was presented by Berliner Volksbank within its Brandenburg territory, during a function in Potsdam. Six clubs were commemorated in total.

Ajax Eichwalde 2000 progresses to the next phase and becomes eligible for the Silver Sports Star acknowledgment. The recognition ceremony is scheduled for November 26, 2024, at the Prime Minister's Office in Potsdam. The champion of the event will secure a spot in the national finals, set to occur in Berlin.

The Commission acknowledges Ajax Eichwalde 2000's advancement and decides to award them with the Silver Sports Star acknowledgment. Following this decision, Ajax Eichwalde 2000 must adopt the necessary steps to prepare for the recognition ceremony.

