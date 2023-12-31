Reckless residents and onlookers disturb emergency services

During a visit to the flood areas in Lower Saxony, Chancellor Scholz praises the solidarity of the people. But this does not apply to everyone: emergency services have to rescue disaster tourists from the floods, as well as reckless residents. Protective measures are broken.

In the flood areas of Lower Saxony, there are increasing complaints about onlookers and reckless and ignorant residents disrupting the work of the emergency services. "Many people travel to see the masses of water. They ignore the barriers," complained Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens, annoyed by disaster tourists. There have already been several cases in which the fire department has had to rescue onlookers.

For example, one operation took place in the flood area near Hemmingen in the Hanover region. According to the fire department, a man well over 70 years old had driven around a wall of sandbags and then fell in the high water. Due to the strong current, he was unable to free himself from the masses of water and had to be rescued by the fire department. Rescue divers were also requested, but did not have to intervene. After the rescue, the 70-year-old was taken to hospital accompanied by an emergency doctor.

Car driver destroys water barrier

An unnecessary incident also occurred in Celle: According to the city, a motorist deliberately drove into a road that was closed due to flooding and damaged a mobile water barrier in the process. According to the city, the driver drove over a special hose to contain the water. The hose was so badly damaged that it had to be replaced immediately by emergency services.

A city spokeswoman explained that the incident would have consequences for the driver. The city administration will initiate appropriate measures in the coming week. "We are currently in flood crisis mode," she said. The city once again appealed for all closures to be taken seriously. "Unauthorized behaviour not only endangers yourself, but also others, and also hinders the emergency services, who currently have their hands full protecting people and our city," said Lord Mayor Jörg Nigge.

Evacuation in Oldenburg

The flood situation is still acute in large parts of Lower Saxony. In Oldenburg, around 600 more people have to prepare for evacuation. In the area of Sandkruger Straße, the dykes are under heavy strain and a dyke breach cannot be ruled out at this point, the city announced in the afternoon. Should this occur, the fire department will make loudspeaker announcements to inform people of the evacuation. Those affected should only take the essentials and important documents with them. Rooms in a grammar school have been provided as temporary accommodation.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously visited the flood areas in Lower Saxony and praised the solidarity of the people. "The weather and nature are challenging us," said the SPD politician in Verden in the afternoon. "That's why it's important that we stick together in the state. This is also being done everywhere by the relevant organizations, the police, the fire department, the technical relief organization, and the German Armed Forces have also provided their support." Many volunteers are also doing everything they can to minimize the consequences and protect people and homes.

"I can see that the willingness goes far beyond those who are now working or volunteering in the aid organizations. Local citizens are also helping in a very concrete way and asking what they can do," said Scholz. "That is important. I believe that this shows that solidarity exists in our country and that there is a willingness to stick together." Scholz assured that the federal government would also support the affected states and municipalities in coping "with all its possibilities".

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de