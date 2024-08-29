- Recently Appointed VfB: Al-Dakhil Needs to Practice Patience

New recruit Ameen Al-Dakhil won't boost VfB Stuttgart immediately. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß stated, "We've got to expect him to join the squad within the next four to six weeks at the latest." With his arrival, they aim to "have him fully integrated into training sessions." However, it'll take some time for the 22-year-old to get to "optimal match readiness."

VfB Stuttgart secured Al-Dakhil's signing from FC Burnley's English second division on Tuesday. The four-time Belgian international agreed on a contract with the Bundesliga team up until 2028. Due to a muscle injury, he's been sidelined from competitive matches for over six months.

Nonetheless, coach Hoeneß is "thrilled" about his arrival. Al-Dakhil is swift, a remarkable talent, and a "truly decent chap." He's also capable of playing both defensive positions.

In Saturday's home match against Mainz 05 (3:30 PM/Sky), young defender Anrie Chase is set to start again, according to the coach. VfB continues to grapple with defensive player availability issues. Right-back Josha Vagnoman might even make a return to the squad following a long-term injury layoff.

Despite his lengthy injury absence, Coach Hoeneß is confident that Al-Dakhil's skills and character will significantly contribute to Germany's Bundesliga team, VfB Stuttgart. Al-Dakhil's versatility in defensive positions will be beneficial, given the team's current challenges in that area.

Read also: