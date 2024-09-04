- Recently Appointed Leader at the WZB Research Center in Berlin

The Berlin Institute for Social Science (WZB) has a fresh president starting from September 1st. Economist Nicola Fuchs-Schündeln assumed her role, with her formal induction happening today. Fuchs-Schündeln is replacing the 67-year-old Jutta Allmendinger, who has been heading the WZB since 2007 and is bowing out after serving three terms.

In an interview with dpa, sociologist Allmendinger hailed Fuchs-Schündeln as the "perfect choice". "She embodies change and consistency. Change, as she's the initial economist to helm a social science institution. Consistency, as she continues to focus on interdisciplinary research, excellence, transfer, and fostering the whole Berlin academic scene.", Allmendinger stated.

Fuchs-Schündeln is a distinguished scholar in both national and international circles, having been awarded the Leibniz Prize from the German Research Foundation, among other accolades. She is a professor in macroeconomics and development at Goethe University Frankfurt, where she specializes in analyzing income inequality, social mobility, and growth, including the impact of German reunification and the influence of tax splitting on employment.

Interdisciplinary Cooperation

According to a press release, Fuchs-Schündeln is particularly attracted to the WZB due to its status as a large social science organization that integrates economics, sociology, political science, and law. "The intricate challenges of our era necessitate multi-disciplinary cooperation to comprehend and address them effectively", she explained.

Established in 1969, the WZB investigates fundamental societal issues like development trends, adaptation challenges, and innovation prospects in contemporary societies. It is a member of the Leibniz Association and receives funding from the federal government and the state of Berlin.

