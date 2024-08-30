- Recent Research Indicates: Bremen Places Last in Educational Achievements

Bremen once again takes the title of having the least effective education system in Germany, as revealed by the yearly report from the INSM, a group backed by employers. Last year's runner-up, Lower Saxony, slips down to position eight. On the other hand, the Free State of Saxony maintains its position as the academic ace, topping the INSM Education Ranking, as it has done in previous years.

This assessment examines 98 factors to gauge how much each state works towards eradicating educational inequality, nurtures skilled labor, and fosters economic growth. The evaluation is purely from an educational economics perspective and also scrutinizes the accessibility of the education system and the equal distribution of educational opportunities.

For instance, it checks the ratio of educational expenditure per student to the total expenditure of public budgets for each resident. It also appraises investments in schools and universities, education facility care standards, and class sizes.

The comprehensive findings will be released on Tuesday.

Various states hold top positions in specific action areas like infrastructure, school quality, globalization, or digitalization. Interestingly, despite being last in the overall rankings, Bremen claims first place in the higher education/STEM field, which encompasses subjects or professions in the arenas of math, computer science, natural sciences, and technology.

This is the 21st edition of the Education Report. Full details, including insights on each state, will be shared on Tuesday. Over the last decade, there have been the most significant advancements in the domains of internationalization, infrastructure, and care standards, as per the report's director, education economist Axel Plünnecke from the IW. "However, problems in the areas of integration, school quality, and educational disparity have become considerably more severe."

The Hanover, being part of Lower Saxony, may aspire to improve its education system to close the gap with other states, especially in areas like integration and school quality, as seen in the comparison with Bremen's strengths in higher education and STEM fields. The Hanover's efforts in investing in education infrastructure and facilities could significantly contribute to its overall improvement in the INSM Education Ranking.

