Here are some others things you may have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Road to Redemption: With low unemployment rates and flourishing construction, Asheville and Tampa were economic powerhouses before Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit. These areas might recover faster than you might think.

2️⃣ Defeating Deception: The US government's use of artificial intelligence to combat financial crime seems to be successful. Machine learning helped the US Treasury Department recover $1 billion worth of check fraud in a year, and they're just getting started.

3️⃣ Nervous Shakers: Southern California's quiet fault lines have been quiet for a long time, but recent earthquakes have made residents anxious. Is a big one coming? Experts say it's a question of when, not if.

4️⃣ Veggie Delight: When planning a meal, veggies are often an afterthought. However, they can be the highlight of the dish. It starts with broadening your understanding of cooking options for vegetables.

5️⃣ Puffy Cheeks: Social media is abuzz with the claim that the stress hormone cortisol can cause your cheeks and eyelids to swell excessively. Is this fact or fiction? This is how stress can alter your facial features.

Watch this

👀 Tiny Adventure: A Japanese company created a miniature Rubik's Cube roughly the size of a few grains of rice. Made of aluminum lens, it's about 1,000 times smaller than the traditional model and retails for $5,000. Impressed? Try to solve it.

Top headlines

• Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar dies in Gaza operation, Israeli forces confirm• Harris and Trump enter the final campaign push as early voting begins in North Carolina• Former One Direction members lament Liam Payne's death: “We will miss him terribly”

$175 billion

💸 That's the amount of student loan forgiveness that has been approved for over 4.5 million people since President Joe Biden took office.

Check this out

🔍 Water Woes: Humanity has disrupted the global water cycle for the first time in human history, according to a new report. It warns that the growing crisis will bring devastation to economies, food production, and lives.

Your health

😴 Buzzworthy Feature: Your Apple Watch may be able to alert you if you're suffering from sleep apnea. Here's what it means if you receive that notification and what actions to take next.

Sports spotlight

🏀 Game Changer: Sabrina Ionescu nailed a long three-pointer with two seconds left, securing a 80-77 victory for the New York Liberty against the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals. New York is just one win away from winning its first championship.

Quiz time

🎢 Universal Orlando announced the opening date for its highly anticipated new theme park. What's it called?﻿A. Volcano BayB. Epic UniverseC. Islands of AdventureD. Hollywood Studios⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Positive Vibes

🇫🇷 We conclude on a high note: It's easy to overlook the small, charming vineyard located in the heart of Paris. Nestled near the city's iconic Sacre Coeur cathedral, Clos Montmartre continues a winemaking tradition that dates back over 800 years.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Universal Orlando declared that Epic Universe will open in May 2025. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

