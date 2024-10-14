Rebirth of the Urban Pest: Renault Twingo

At the Paris Auto Show, Renault rolls out the fourth generation of their compact Twingo. Though it's currently just a prototype, it shares an 80% resemblance with the 2026 release model. As expected, it's an electric vehicle tailored for city life.

In line with the spirit of its predecessors, Renault 5 and Renault 4, the reborn Twingo is poised to steal the limelight at the show (October 14-20). Measuring at 3.75 meters long and 1.73 meters high, it boasts a 2.50-meter wheelbase, accommodating room for four adults comfortably, with a pleasant journey for the pair seated at the rear.

Recalling the initial Twingo that debuted in 1993, Renault designers drew inspiration for the design, resulting in a four-door city car akin to its ancestor. A charming feature that particularly appealed to the designers was the half-circle shaped headlights, which graced the original's 3.43-meter frame and lent it an endearing, approachable demeanor, particularly appealing to female drivers. Many fans adorned their cherished Twingo by adding eyebrows to the headlights.

Given this history, it comes as no surprise that the new Twingo has revived the half-circle headlights, preserving the truly iconic heritage of the Twingo. Renault took a different turn with the second-generation's bulbous headlights in 2014, which left loyal fans disappointed. To their relief, the Twingo's faithful appearance has made a return, with the half-circle headlights echoing in the rear lights too. However, the interior and full specifications remain under wraps. Renault only showcased the prototype with display wheels, causing it to appear somewhat bulky. There's anticipation as to whether the prototype's three air vents between the windshield and the engine hood, used for air conditioning, will make it to the final model.

Renault is keeping discreet about details such as the battery size, range, and other technical specs, especially considering the pending entrance of Chinese electric city cars. To maintain affordability, they aim for a starting price below 20,000 euros, which may restrict their options in terms of battery capacity.

