Ludwigsburg - Rear-end collision on the B27: four injured and damaged cars

Four people were slightly injured in a rear-end collision on the Bundesstraße 27 near Ludwigsburg. When a driver stopped at a traffic light on Wednesday evening, three other cars rear-ended him, the police reported. A total of twelve people were in the cars. The road was partially closed near Bietigheim-Bissingen shortly before the Ludwigsburg Nord junction.

An accident had already occurred on the B27 on Wednesday morning - near Kirchheim am Neckar. A 31-year-old driver was seriously injured and a 22-year-old was slightly injured, according to the police. The younger of the two men had wanted to turn left and presumably overlooked the 31-year-old's car. Both drivers were taken to hospital. The B27 was closed in the area of the junction for around two hours.

Accident on Wednesday morning

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de