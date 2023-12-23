Table of contents

Map I: See live where it is currently storming

Map II: Strongest gusts of the day

Map III: Chance of a white Christmas

Weather at the weekend - "Real weather misery" - maps show where it storms and rains at Christmas

A glance through the window confirms what meteorologists almost humorously call "real weather misery" for all places in Germany. Wind, clouds and rain are to be expected, write the experts at the "Wetter.de" portal. In addition, there will be sleet in the east and probably 50 centimetres of snow in the Ore Mountains for a short time. In the north-east, there will even be some sunshine. However, this comparatively nice phase is likely to be short-lived this Christmas weekend.

In the north and north-east of Germany, things have calmed down somewhat after storm "Zoltan". However, it will be windier further south on Saturday, including parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Bavaria, as our interactive weather maps show.

Weather at Christmas will be cold, wet and stormy

Overall, the unsettled and sometimes very windy weather will continue over the Christmas weekend, forecasts "Wetter.de". It will remain windy, especially in the west and south. On Saturday, the German Weather Service (DWD) warns of individual heavy squalls in the Alpine foothills and at higher altitudes. In the night to Sunday, a wind field will extend further to the northeast.

Christmas will therefore be mostly windy and cold and wet. You can get an overview with our current and interactive maps

Map I: See live where it is currently storming

The interactive map below shows where the strongest gusts are currently occurring. You can also call up the forecast for a later date using the timeline at the bottom of the graphic. At the top right, the displayed layer can also be switched to thunderstorms, rain or snow, for example . A view with severe weather warnings is also possible. You can move the section as you wish and zoom in or out.

The service is provided by Windy.com. The makers use the model from the "European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts" for their displays and forecasts.

Map II: Strongest gusts of the day

The map above shows where the strongest gusts are expected today . The view is updated regularly. Click on the map to go to the wetter.de portal, which, like stern, is part of RTL Deutschland.

Map III: Chance of a white Christmas

After the early onset of winter, quite a few people may have hoped for a white Christmas this year, but these wishes remain largely unfulfilled. Instead, the signs were initially pointing to storms in the days leading up to Christmas. Snow is likely to fall in the mountains at most, but the probability of this happening at lower altitudes is extremely low.

The map shows the current probability of snow at Christmas. It is also provided by Wetter.de.

