Real wages in NRW up 2.8 percent

More money in the wallet - that's what employees in NRW had again in the second quarter.

Real wages in NRW continue to rise

Adjusted gross wages of employees in North Rhine-Westphalia have risen again in the second quarter of this year. Nominally, they increased by 5.1 percent. After accounting for a 2.4 percent rise in consumer prices during the same period, real wages increased by 2.8 percent, as reported by the Statistical Office of North Rhine-Westphalia. In the first quarter, real wages had already risen by three percent. According to the data, the last real wage decrease occurred at the beginning of this year.

The employees in North Rhine-Westphalia earned higher gross wages in the second quarter, contributing to a 2.8% increase in real wages after considering inflation. Despite the inflation, the gross wages continued to be a significant factor in the wage growth.

