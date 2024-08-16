- Real wages in NRW up 2.8 percent

Adjusted gross wages of employees in North Rhine-Westphalia have risen again in the second quarter of this year. Nominally, they increased by 5.1 percent. After accounting for a 2.4 percent rise in consumer prices during the same period, real wages increased by 2.8 percent, as reported by the Statistical Office of North Rhine-Westphalia. In the first quarter, real wages had already risen by three percent. According to the data, the last real wage decrease occurred at the beginning of this year.

