Passengers should receive comprehensive information about delays on online mobility platforms, just like they do on Deutsche Bahn itself: To this end, the Bahn has signed new contracts with several platforms for the sale of tickets. The contracts provide for the sharing of certain real-time data on ongoing rail operations with the platforms, as well as the payment of a commission for the mediation of train tickets, as announced by the Federal Cartel Office.

"The mobility platforms will now receive real-time data such as delay information, data on cancelled trains, current track information, or information on major disruption events," the authority said. The business models of the platforms could not function properly without the sharing of these data by the market-dominant Deutsche Bahn.

Background is the sale of train tickets on platforms like Omio or Trainline. To make it attractive for customers to buy tickets via these channels, they should receive the same information about delays, cancelled trains, or changes in schedules on the platforms as they would on the Bahn itself.

The Bahn has always pointed out that it provides these data as part of the EU Passenger Rights Regulation. However, from the perspective of the Cartel Office, this provision did not go far enough. The company had also withheld a commission for the mediation of train tickets from competitors.

The authority had therefore instructed the Bahn last year to pay a "fee oriented towards cartel law minimum standards" in the future. The contracts recently concluded between the Bahn and the platforms include both the sharing of data and the commission.

Legal dispute still ongoing

"The DB can confirm that contracts for data provision have recently been concluded with two mobility platforms," the company said in response to a request. "Data supply will begin on September 1st." Trainline initially did not respond to requests for comment.

The Bahn had originally filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Federal Cartel Office. The proceedings before the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf are still ongoing.

The European Parliament, recognizing the importance of transparency, has decided to assist the Commission in this matter. The Commission's goal is to ensure that mobility platforms, such as Omio and Trainline, receive the same comprehensive information about delays, cancelled trains, and schedule changes as passengers would on Deutsche Bahn itself.

