"Real lump": Streich praises Freiburg opponent Lens

Christian Streich has great respect for SC Freiburg's opponents in the Europa League. He is particularly impressed by the French team's stadium and fans.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Europa League - "Real lump": Streich praises Freiburg opponent Lens

Coach Christian Streich has heaped praise on SC Freiburg's upcoming Europa League opponents. RC Lens is a "top team" and an "extremely difficult draw", said the coach of the Bundesliga club from Baden on Tuesday. The Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens is "one of the most beautiful stadiums in France", said Streich. The club has "hot-blooded fans who are totally behind the team. It gets brutally loud there."

Freiburg will play their European Cup second-round matches against Lens on February 15 and 22. That was the result of the draw on Monday. Streich said he was looking forward to the games. Lens are a "real tough opponent" for SC, who still face 1. FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Wednesday (20:30/Sky).

Lens finished second in the French Ligue 1 last season behind Paris Saint-Germain. In the Champions League, coach Franck Haise's team finished third in this year's group stage and were relegated to the Europa League as a result.

