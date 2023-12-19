Europa League - "Real lump": Streich praises Freiburg opponent Lens

Coach Christian Streich has heaped praise on SC Freiburg's upcoming Europa League opponents. RC Lens is a "top team" and an "extremely difficult draw", said the coach of the Bundesliga club from Baden on Tuesday. The Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens is "one of the most beautiful stadiums in France", said Streich. The club has "hot-blooded fans who are totally behind the team. It gets brutally loud there."

Freiburg will play their European Cup second-round matches against Lens on February 15 and 22. That was the result of the draw on Monday. Streich said he was looking forward to the games. Lens are a "real tough opponent" for SC, who still face 1. FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Wednesday (20:30/Sky).

Lens finished second in the French Ligue 1 last season behind Paris Saint-Germain. In the Champions League, coach Franck Haise's team finished third in this year's group stage and were relegated to the Europa League as a result.

Source: www.stern.de