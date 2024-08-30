Readying up for mass inoculation of youngsters against polio within Gaza

In the Gaza Strip, plans are being finalized for a large-scale vaccination initiative against polio targeting young children. As per reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), all involved parties have supposedly made "preliminary promises regarding area-specific humanitarian truces" which equate to brief ceasefires. This campaign commences on Sunday. From 6 AM until late afternoon, vaccinations will be carried out, as stated by Rik Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the occupied territories. A staggering 640,000 children under the age of ten are set to receive the vaccine, requiring two doses given four weeks apart. Approximately 380 immunization centers will be established, in addition to 270 mobile teams functioning. Over 2200 volunteers have been trained to administer the vaccine.

The objective of WHO is to immunize more than 90% of these children through this initiative. Such high coverage is crucial to halt the virus's spread. Polio is a highly contagious and destructive illness that can lead to lifelong paralysis and even death, primarily in young children. Regrettably, there is no available cure.

