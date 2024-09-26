Reaching 19,000 for DAX: "The Flagpole's Peak Not Yet Reached"

Dax smashed past the 19,000-barrier for the first time! Who would've thought Brocta and Bell could foresee this back in January? Where do we go from here? Could Dax hit the 20,000-level by year's end? Etienne and Raimund delve into these topics in their latest podcast episode.

Dax's record-breaking achievement has sparked conversations within the tennis community. Many are now speculating if Dax can surpass the 20,000-point mark before the year concludes.

Read also: