**"In the 'international personalities' category for 2023, was Taylor Swift, the American pop star, less frequently searched online by Germans than any other contender?" This query stumped a contestant on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,' hosted by Günther Jauch. The predicament? No one was searched less frequently than Taylor Swift. Now, the contestant gets another shot."

A contestant on Günther Jauch's German quiz show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" is given another opportunity. In yesterday's episode, Kathrin Müller struggled with a question where all answers proved incorrect. Broadcasting network RTL acknowledged the error. Sadly, the contestant was defeated at the question and dropped to the 500 euro level. The question was worth 32,000 euros.

The question was: "Which 'international personality' in the 'international personalities' category for 2023 was less frequently searched online by Germans than Taylor Swift?" The options were: A) Margot Robbie, B) Queen Camilla, C) Elon Musk, and D) Harry Kane.

Contestant Müller, a devoted Taylor Swift fan, pondered for a while and expressed she had a "strong intuition" towards Elon Musk. Her reasoning was that the takeover of the Twitter platform (now X) by the entrepreneur might have affected the Germans' search behavior. She also heard in a podcast that Musk was one of the most searched personalities. "The problem is: That was a Swedish podcast," Müller pointed out. However, she chose Elon Musk.

Jauch then announced that unfortunately, that was not the case. The correct answer, Jauch declared, was Harry Kane. "The transfer to Bayern Munich, that was really intriguing for the people," the football-knowledgeable host clarified. "I'm sorry," said Jauch. Soon after, Müller left the contestant's chair.

According to RTL, none of the four possible answers were correct in this case. After "thorough investigation," they found that Taylor Swift was the most searched 'international personality' for 2023, and no one else. "We apologize for the mistake," RTL acknowledged. Kathrin Müller will now receive a second chance. Since it was a special - the "3-million-euro week" - she will also be eligible to participate in the next such special edition.

The episodes for the "3-million-euro week" can be viewed on RTL tonight and tomorrow at 8:15 PM each day. All episodes are also available on demand at RTL.

