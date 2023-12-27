Soccer - RB's strong annual record: 32 wins in 50 competitive matches

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig ends 2023 with a respectable sporting record. The Saxons appeared 50 times in competitive matches between January 20 and December 19. They played 35 Bundesliga games, six DFB Cup matches, eight Champions League games and the Super Cup final. The Red Bulls left the pitch as winners 32 times, drew six times and lost twelve matches. The goal tally is 104:60.

There were 17 wins and 55 goals in 24 home matches. Goalkeeper Janis Blaswich recorded the most appearances, making 45 games. Benjamin Henrichs and Emil Forsberg, who has now moved to Red Bull New York, made 44 appearances. The top scorer of the calendar year was summer signing Lois Openda with 15 goals. PSG loanee Xavi Simons was the best provider of assists with nine.

Website Bundesliga RB Leipzig on Twitter Squad RB Leipzig

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de