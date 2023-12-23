Television - RBB shows the story of a church parade in Havelland

On Christmas Day, RBB is showing the story of a church move. The half-hour documentary is about the preservation of the centuries-old small half-timbered church in the municipality of Milower Land in the Havelland district, which has not been entered or used for decades. As a new place of worship was to be built 20 kilometers away, the plan to rebuild the chapel there matured. And so the church made its way between the districts of Kleinwudicke and Jerchel.

The documentary shows the adversities, but also the happy moments of the process, which lasted around three years. The reconstruction of the former cemetery chapel also revitalizes a community.

The film shows how the move takes strength and perseverance from those involved - in the end there are beaming faces among the parishioners. The broadcaster filmed the essential steps of the move in minute detail for the documentary.

The film "Eine Dorfkirche zieht um" can be seen on December 25 at 6.55 pm in the series "Unser Leben" on RBB television and will be available in the ARD media library after the TV broadcast.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de