Bundesliga - RB Leipzig's top match at FC Bayern on Saturday

RB Leipzig will play its Bundesliga match at German record champions FC Bayern Munich on February 24 as a Saturday top match at 6:30 pm. This was announced by the German Football League (DFL) on Thursday with the exact dates of the matches from matchday 19 to 26. Fourth-placed Leipzig will play the top match at current third-placed VfB Stuttgart on January 27 (3:30 p.m.). One week later, RB will then play 1. FC Union Berlin on Sunday at 5.30 pm.

Coach Marco Rose's team have another top match on a Saturday (6.30 p.m.) against his former club Borussia Mönchengladbach on February 17. Before the decisive round of 16 second leg at Real Madrid in the Champions League on March 6, Leipzig must face VfL Bochum on Saturday, March 2 (3:30 p.m.). Other scheduled matches are at FC Augsburg on February 10 (3:30 p.m.), against SV Darmstadt 98 on March 9 (3:30 p.m.) and against 1. FC Köln on March 15 (8:30 p.m.).

RB homepage RB on the platform X RB on Facebook DFL fixtures

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de