RB Leipzig's Haidara nominated for Africa Cup

Amadou Haidara has been officially nominated for the Africa Cup. In addition to the midfielder, RB Leipzig will be missing another player in January.

As expected, RB Leipzig will have to do without Amadou Haidara for the next few weeks. The midfielder has been officially nominated for the Africa Cup, which takes place in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. Haidara is one of the 27 players in Mali national coach Éric Chelle's squad. The team will face South Africa, Tunisia and Namibia in Group E.

Ilaix Moriba will also be in the squad. The 20-year-old, who played no part in Leipzig's plans, is part of Guinea's squad. The opponents in Group C are Cameroon, Gambia and Senegal.

