Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbundesligagermanysaxonytransfersrb leipzigleipzigemil forsbergtwitternorth macedoniafabrizio romanoNaplesssc naplessocceritalythe athletic

RB Leipzig interested in Napoli's North Macedonian Elmas

Emil Forsberg is gone, RB Leipzig is already looking for a successor this winter. One candidate is Eljif Elmas from SSC Napoli - even if he plays in a different position.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A soccer ball lies in the net before the match. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A soccer ball lies in the net before the match. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Soccer - RB Leipzig interested in Napoli's North Macedonian Elmas

RB Leipzig is interested in signing the North Macedonian Eljif Elmas. As reported by the portal "The Athletic", the Bundesliga club is said to have already reached an agreement with Elmas' club SSC Napoli and the 24-year-old. According to the report, Elmas will receive a contract until the summer of 2028 and a transfer fee of around 25 million euros is reportedly being discussed. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that talks are currently underway between all parties.

Elmas could follow Emil Forsberg at the German cup winners, who celebrated his Bundesliga retirement on Tuesday evening after 325 competitive games at Werder Bremen and is moving to New York. However, Elmas will play in central midfield and therefore somewhat more defensively than Forsberg.

Elmas, who is currently out of action due to leg flexor problems, played 36 of the 38 Serie A games for the Italian champions last season. He moved to southern Italy from Fenerbahce Istanbul in 2019. The 1.82-metre midfielder played 52 international matches (12 goals) for North Macedonia.

RB sporting director Rouven Schröder said ahead of the Bremen game with regard to potential new signings that they are involved in all topics, but "the winter transfer window is not that easy. We will weigh everything up because it is clear that he should help us move forward. We will only do it if we are 100 percent convinced". RB will travel to the training camp in La Manga, Spain, from January 2 to 7, 2024.

RB homepage RB on the X platform RB on Facebook Tweet Romano report"The Athletic"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest