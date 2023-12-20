Soccer - RB Leipzig interested in Napoli's North Macedonian Elmas

RB Leipzig is interested in signing the North Macedonian Eljif Elmas. As reported by the portal "The Athletic", the Bundesliga club is said to have already reached an agreement with Elmas' club SSC Napoli and the 24-year-old. According to the report, Elmas will receive a contract until the summer of 2028 and a transfer fee of around 25 million euros is reportedly being discussed. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that talks are currently underway between all parties.

Elmas could follow Emil Forsberg at the German cup winners, who celebrated his Bundesliga retirement on Tuesday evening after 325 competitive games at Werder Bremen and is moving to New York. However, Elmas will play in central midfield and therefore somewhat more defensively than Forsberg.

Elmas, who is currently out of action due to leg flexor problems, played 36 of the 38 Serie A games for the Italian champions last season. He moved to southern Italy from Fenerbahce Istanbul in 2019. The 1.82-metre midfielder played 52 international matches (12 goals) for North Macedonia.

RB sporting director Rouven Schröder said ahead of the Bremen game with regard to potential new signings that they are involved in all topics, but "the winter transfer window is not that easy. We will weigh everything up because it is clear that he should help us move forward. We will only do it if we are 100 percent convinced". RB will travel to the training camp in La Manga, Spain, from January 2 to 7, 2024.

