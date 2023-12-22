Bundesliga - RB Leipzig apparently about to sign Elmas from Naples

DFB Cup winners RB Leipzig have apparently found what they were looking for in their search for a successor to Emil Forsberg. As transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X, the former Twitter, on Friday, the North Macedonian Eljif Elmas is set to move from Italian champions SSC Napoli to the Bundesliga runners-up. Both clubs and the midfielder have reached an agreement. According to reports, the transfer fee will amount to 25 million euros and the 24-year-old will receive a contract until 2028. According to Romano, the obligatory medical examinations will take place before the end of the month.

Elmas could follow Forsberg in Leipzig, who celebrated his Bundesliga farewell on Tuesday evening at Werder Bremen after 325 competitive games and is moving to New York. However, Elmas plays in central midfield and therefore somewhat more defensively than Forsberg. Elmas, who is currently out of action due to leg flexor problems, played 36 of the 38 Serie A games for the Italian champions last season. He moved to Italy from Fenerbahce Istanbul in 2019 and has a contract in Naples until 2025. The 1.82-metre midfielder has played 52 international matches (12 goals) for North Macedonia to date.

