RB coach Rose on Klostermann's future: No tendency

RB Leipzig are giving defensive all-rounder Lukas Klostermann time to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season. Coach Marco Rose said at the start of the training camp in La Manga in southern Spain: "Klosti now has to make a decision about his future, which we as a club will of course need at some point in order to be able to plan. But there's no pressure behind it."

The 27-year-old has played for RB Leipzig since 2014 and is the longest-serving player in the squad behind Yussuf Poulsen. But after almost ten years in Leipzig, the quiet veteran is thinking about taking the next step in his career elsewhere - also in terms of his role in the team and club.

"We don't need to beat around the bush. For him, it's about whether he wants to experience something different again," said Rose, adding: "But he also feels comfortable here, it's not as if he doesn't want to stay. I think he senses trust and appreciation."

There have recently been reports of interest from AC Florence in the Italian Serie A as well as a bid from Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt. Borussia Dortmund are said to be permanently interested in the Westphalia-born player. "I would be very happy if he decides to continue on his path with us," said Rose. "But I don't see any tendency. Our chances are good, but I can't see inside him."

The ever-reliable Klostermann has an offer on the table from Rasenballsport that is ready to be signed. He has made twelve appearances from the start in all competitions this season. But when captain Willi Orban, who is currently injured, returns to the team and Mohamed Simakan and Castello Lukeba are fit, Klostermann will only be central defender number four. Should he decide to move in the summer, RB would have to give up the long-time top performer on a free transfer.

