- RB coach Rose is expecting emotions and victory in Essen

Coach Marco Rose of football Bundesliga side RB Leipzig sets clear goals ahead of their appearance in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. "Essen is emotion, tradition," said the 47-year-old ahead of the away game against third-tier side Rot-Weiß Essen on Saturday (3:30 PM/Sky), "but it's still DFB-Pokal. We are RB Leipzig and we want to advance to the next round."

Rose describes the away game at the Stadion an der Hafenstraße, which won't be completely sold out due to over 1,000 empty seats in the away section, as a "tough task". "We have to expect many emotions. We've of course observed the opponent," said Rose, praising RWE coach Christoph Dabrowski, with whom he completed the A coaching license: "You can see a clear idea there."

Gulacsi remains number one

In the Ruhr area, Rose will have to do without some injured and struggling players like Xaver Schlager or Christoph Baumgartner. Therefore, new signing Antonio Nusa can hope to make his debut just three days after his signing. "We don't have many options on Saturday. Antonio is fit, he played 66 minutes last Sunday," said Rose about the Norwegian newcomer from Belgian top club FC Bruges.

Due to the injury list, Rose said there could still be changes to the squad: "We're looking at what the market has to offer. But only if it makes sense."

There's already clarity in goal. "We've put Peter Gulacsi back in the number one role," said Rose, "Piet will - because it's the first game - be in goal." The new number two, Maarten Vandevoordt, will have to wait his turn. "We'll find opportunities to give Marten playing time," says Rose about the Belgian who joined Leipzig from RC Genk in the summer.

Marco Rose commended the clarity of ideology displayed by Rot-Weiß Essen's coach Christoph Dabrowski, with whom he completed his A coaching license. In a different context, Marco Rose expressed his appreciation for new signing Antonio Nusa, hinting at possible opportunities for the Norwegian to debut in the upcoming match.

Read also: