Ravens give 49ers no chance in top NFL game

The Baltimore Ravens have clearly won the top game in the American Football League against the San Francisco 49ers.

With the 33:19 victory on Christmas Day, the Ravens also set the tone for the playoffs starting in the new year. Baltimore is the best NFL team with twelve wins and three defeats, while the 49ers lost for the fourth time in their 15th game of the season.

For San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, it was probably the most difficult game of his career. The Ravens intercepted four of the playmaker's passes and didn't need much more. Purdy, who was substituted in the final quarter with an ailment, had to concede three turnovers right from the start.

His counterpart Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, threw two passes within just 18 seconds in the third quarter, which led to touchdowns. In between, Purdy lost the ball again. With the score at 30:12 for Baltimore, the game was decided early on.

After three defeats in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles secured their eleventh win of the season with a 33:25 home victory against the New York Giants. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and passed for a total of 301 yards to his teammates. The Giants lost for the tenth time this season and no longer have a chance of making the play-offs.

Source: www.stern.de