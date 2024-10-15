Ratiopharm Ulm is venturing on a 10,000-mile journey to participate in a test match.

During the midpoint of the season, ratiopharm Ulm sets sail for the USA, aiming to square off against NBA team Portland Trail Blazers in a friendly encounter. This opportunity came their way through an invitation they gratefully accepted. With an impressive international reputation recently established,

Covering an extensive 16,000 kilometers and overcoming a hefty 9-hour time difference, ratiopharm Ulm embarks on this adventure mid-season for a friendly match. But what lies behind this decision? It came down to the fact that, as the pioneering German basketball team of 2023, they were the first chosen to participate in the NBA preseason on American soil. Invited by the Portland Trail Blazers, they would face off Thursday night (4 AM, local time). Sports director Thorsten Leibenath expressed his gratitude, remarking "We feel extremely honored" to "Sport Bild."

At first glance, the invitation might appear unusual, given the prominent German teams participating in the EuroLeague, such as Bayern Munich and Alba Berlin. However, Leibenath hinted that the invitation might be linked to Urlem's recent international recognition. Renowned as a talent factory, five Ulm athletes have been picked up by NBA teams within the last five years, while the Europe's most modern training center is where they hone their skills. Additionally, Ulm has secured a place in the EuroCup, equivalent to football's Europa League, guaranteeing stellar playing opportunities for top talent at the international stage. This recognition has reached an impressive scale: "Now we have to turn down many young players eager to join us," acknowledged the 49-year-old.

The upcoming brilliance appears on the horizon

With current prospects 18-year-old Israeli Ben Saraf and 17-year-old Frenchman Noa Essengue catching the scouts' attention, and others verging on reaching the NBA dream, the entire team feels the excitement. Although the Portland Trail Blazers, the poorest team in the Western Conference the previous season, and the preseason haven't stirred much publicity, the modern, 20,500-seat Moda Center still promises an unforgettable experience. Compared to the newly unveiled, 11,500-seat SAP Garden in Munich, this stadium lies in a different league.

Interestingly, all previous encounters between German teams and NBA franchises have occurred on German soil, for example, Alba Berlin's triumph against the then-champion San Antonio Spurs nearly 10 years ago. To make the American adventure possible, ratiopharm Ulm moved their EuroCup clash against Besiktas Istanbul (74:107) to Monday. "It would be a disaster not to make every effort to bring the American adventure into fruition," emphasized Leibenath. After the final whistle, the cup finalists have roughly 60 hours to cover the Atlantic before diving right back into the Bundesliga routine in Oldenburg on Saturday evening.

