Significant material damage - Rapper Cardi B and her husband are said to have vandalized their apartment building

Cardi B and Offset apparently have to answer for their actions in court. The two musicians, who are now separated, are to be sued in a rental matter, as reported by TMZ, citing court documents. The ex-couple had been living in a house in Beverly Hills since the beginning of 2022, but moved out in October without giving notice. According to the landlord, they were in arrears with the rent and utilities.

Broken furniture and holes in the walls

In addition, the owners are said to have discovered "considerable material damage" in the house after moving out, including scratches in the tiled floors, broken furniture and holes in the walls. The damage is said to amount to around 85,000 US dollars (around 77,000 euros).

At the beginning of December, Cardi B confirmed her separation from her husband in a livestream on Instagram. This was unanimously reported by numerous US media outlets. "I recently became single again," she told her followers in the stream. It was very difficult for her to make the break-up public, but now the time is right.

The musician said: "I just didn't know how to tell the world." Three days ago, many fans had already noticed that the rapper and the Migos member were no longer following each other on social media. Rumors of a break-up spread quickly.

Cardi B and Offset: another end to an on-off relationship

This is not the first time the two stars have broken up. In 2018, there were rumors that Offset had cheated on his wife - shortly afterwards, they separated. However, the two got back together just a short time later.

Offset and Cardi B became a couple at the beginning of 2017, with their wedding following in September 2017. Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in July 2018.

