Nicki Minaj - Rapper cancels performance at short notice

The rapper Nicki Minaj (41) unexpectedly cancelled her performance at the Romanian SAGA Festival on Sunday. A few hours before her show, Minaj announced via Instagram that her security team had advised against traveling to Bucharest due to concerns for her safety and that of her team.

Safety comes first

Minaj emphasized the importance of safety in her statement. "As a mother, I have to make sure I make sensible decisions so I can return to my son and my team to their families," she explained. The rapper has a three-year-old son with her husband Kenneth Petty (46). She cited "protests in the area" as the reason for cancelling her performance.

"A big disappointment"

Minaj apologized for the last-minute cancellation. "I love you and thank you for your understanding and support," she wrote in her post. The festival also released a statement on Instagram, stating that Minaj's decision was not related to the festival and that they could do nothing to prevent it. "This news has shocked us all and we know it's a big disappointment for you all, just as it is for us," it reads further.

Not only the festival organizers, but many fans also expressed their disappointment. An X user wrote in a response, "Please don't portray Romania as an unsafe country." Another fan commented, "It's completely calm and safe here." Other fans showed understanding. "The safety of you and your team is the most important thing. We love you" and "Safety first, Mama," were two of the comments.

The wait for Minaj's next concert on the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" is not long: In her message, Minaj confirmed that she is looking forward to her headline show at the London Wireless Festival on Friday (12. July). In June, the artist was in Germany for several concerts.

Despite the cancellation, Minaj's security concerns regarding her safety and that of her team during the Romanian Festival in Bucharest on Sunday were valid, given the reported protests in the area. This unfortunate incident has sparked discussions among the festival attendees, with some expressing disappointment and others emphasizing the peacefulness and safety of Romania.

