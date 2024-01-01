Skip to content
Ramelow: Thuringia needs dialog instead of hostile images

Minister President Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) has called on the people of Thuringia to use their opinions to help solve problems. "We live in a society in which it is possible to talk about everything and get involved. That is much more than handing out memos," said Ramelow in his New Year's...

Bodo Ramelow, (Die Linke), Minister President of Thuringia, speaks in the Bundesrat. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Government - Ramelow: Thuringia needs dialog instead of hostile images

Minister President Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) has called on the people of Thuringia to use their opinions to help solve problems. "We live in a society in which it is possible to talk about everything and get involved. That is much more than handing out memos," said Ramelow in his New Year's address, according to the state chancellery. In addition to the European elections, there will also be local and state elections in Thuringia in 2024. According to the head of government, this is about a "competition between the parties", in which he believes facts should be the best arguments.

Thuringia is a state with a rich history, a state of colorful diversity. "I don't want this country to become devoid of humanity, solidarity and good neighborliness. We don't need enemy stereotypes or scapegoats in social dialog. We need practical solutions to existing problems. And, above all, every talent," said Ramelow in his New Year's address.

Source: www.stern.de

