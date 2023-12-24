Christmas - Ramelow serves coffee at a party for the needy

The Christmas party at the Caritas day center in Erfurt received prominent support on Christmas Eve: Minister President Bodo Ramelow and his wife Germana Alberti vom Hofe attended the party organized by Caritas and the Community of Sant'Egidio. The left-wing politician served coffee, among other things.

The Caritas Tagestreff Erfurt is a drop-in center for people in need. It not only serves food but, according to the website, also offers the opportunity to wash clothes and take a shower. Social workers also offer anonymous and free advice.

Caritas Day Center Erfurt

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de