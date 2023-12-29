Environment - Ramelow: Rethinking flood protection and urban planning

Thuringia's Minister President Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) believes a rethink of flood protection is necessary. "The classic floods always resulted from watercourses. But the old wisdom that you have to build high dykes against them doesn't get us anywhere now. Dikes alone are no longer protection," Ramelow told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). "Instead, we need areas where water can stand for a longer period of time."

In his view, the current floods in Germany are a consequence of climate change. "The normal seasons no longer exist. The first snow came far too early. And now we're sitting in temperatures of ten degrees plus."

The Left Party politician also believes that other measures are needed in urban planning. "We will have to work much more with storage," Ramelow told RND. "Because what we have in terms of water in the fall and winter, we don't have in the summer during the drought."

Link to the RND report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de