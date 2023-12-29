Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewserfurtenvironmenteditorial network germanygermanyclimatethuringiaberlinbodo ramelowflood protectionflood

Ramelow: Rethinking flood protection and urban planning

Thuringia's Minister President Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) believes a rethink of flood protection is necessary. "The classic floods always resulted from watercourses. But the old wisdom that you have to build high dykes against them doesn't get us anywhere now. Dikes alone are no longer...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke), Minister President of Thuringia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke), Minister President of Thuringia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Environment - Ramelow: Rethinking flood protection and urban planning

Thuringia's Minister President Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) believes a rethink of flood protection is necessary. "The classic floods always resulted from watercourses. But the old wisdom that you have to build high dykes against them doesn't get us anywhere now. Dikes alone are no longer protection," Ramelow told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). "Instead, we need areas where water can stand for a longer period of time."

In his view, the current floods in Germany are a consequence of climate change. "The normal seasons no longer exist. The first snow came far too early. And now we're sitting in temperatures of ten degrees plus."

The Left Party politician also believes that other measures are needed in urban planning. "We will have to work much more with storage," Ramelow told RND. "Because what we have in terms of water in the fall and winter, we don't have in the summer during the drought."

Link to the RND report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Evidence of right-wing slogans at Christmas party

Following a report of incidents at the Christmas party of a sports club in Bad Wünnenberg (Paderborn district), the state security department of the police in Bielefeld is investigating. There are indications that right-wing slogans were shouted at the event on Christmas Day, said a police...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax ends 2023 with 20 percent annual gain

The DAX ended the last trading day of a strong stock market year with a moderate gain. The positive sentiment on the German stock market was supported by the US stock markets, which are expected to post gains and had also continued their record run on Thursday before closing little changed.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public